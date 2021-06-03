UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is offering more free concerts this summer.
Local artists will perform on Wednesday evenings from 5-7 p.m., weather permitting, according to a news release. This is in addition to the Summer Concert Series, which runs on select Saturdays through the summer.
The free shows will be held at The Patio area.
The full Wednesday schedule is:
- June 9th - Every Other Sunday
- June 16th - Jeni Hackett
- June 23rd - Red Shelled Turtles
- June 30th – John Hufford
- July 7th - The Blimps
- July 14th - Jeni Hackett
- July 21st - Every Other Sunday
- July 28th - Red Shelled Turtles
- August 4th - Jeni Hackett
- August 11th - Every Other Sunday
- August 18th – John Hufford