ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Ayden Lincoln was adopted from China when she was just ten months old. She was raised in Easton.

She joined WFMZ on Saturday morning to share her experiences as an adopted child.

She shares how she feels about having been adopted as well as some of her struggles.

"I think adoption is something not often shared by the media, and if it is it's all sunshine and rainbows, and that's not the reality of adoption," said Ayden. "Adoption is an amazing gift. I am so grateful to be adopted, but it comes with its struggles, trauma, and mental health issues."

Adoption can be hard for everyone involved.

