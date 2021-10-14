One of the Lehigh Valley's most notable alumni gave back to his high school in a big way.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson never forgets where he came from. He surprised the Freedom High School football team with a special hype video ahead of their homecoming game earlier this month.
The full video was posted to his YouTube page on Thursday.
Not only did he send a video with encouraging words about life and the game itself, he also gifted the team with a ton of brand new Project Rock Under Armour performance gear.
The athletes and coaches also got customized programming.
He challenged the players, asking "how do you want to be remembered?"
The hype video worked, as the Patriots went on to beat the No. 1 ranked Allentown Central Catholic Vikings 42-7.