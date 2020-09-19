Amanda Kline and Blake Kline, from The Sanctuary at Haafsville, spoke to our 69 News sunrise team Saturday morning to talk about their upcoming 10th anniversary event and their ongoing efforts for animal care.
The program also talked about their recent rescue mission to Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
The 10th anniversary event is held on Saturday at The Sanctuary, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
The celebration is to thank the community and volunteers for their continual support.
For more information, visit thesanctuarypa.org.