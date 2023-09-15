S. WHITEHAL TWP., Pa. – Dorney Park is ready for another season of screams.
The amusement park felt spook-tacular on the opening night of Halloween Haunt — full of ghosts, clowns and goblins.
"The scare! And the people jumping at you," exclaimed Layla Lopez, who said she's visited the haunt every year.
Feeling scared is seemingly everyone's favorite part.
"Monsters and stuff walking around the park," said Sally Murphy when asked what her favorite part is. She said she frequents the event as well.
The same enjoyment goes for Dorney Park's Communications and Public Relations Manager Ryan Eldredge.
"Honestly, it's the monsters," he said. "We have over 300 people dedicated to scaring our guests, night in and night out."
The 16th season promises all tricks and no treats, with offerings of seven haunted mazes, four scare zones, live entertainment, several thrilling bars and a new themed area.
Dorney Park officials say a lot of the excitement comes as construction for the new rollercoaster, the "Iron Menace," is underway.
"'Ghosts In The Machine' is a hot ticket this year," Eldredge said. "So, if you want to get in there and not stand in line all night, I'd encourage you to get here early."
Jose Gonzalez has also been to the Haunt a number of times. He was enjoying a relaxing night out with his wife, but the self-proclaimed "Halloween fanatic" said he also loves the thrills offered at Dorney.
"It's all the scary stuff. The horror stuff, man. I love it," said Gonzalez.
For pumpkins who prefer a not-so-scary Halloween, family-friendly fun starts Saturday, Sept. 16 with Dorney's Great Pumpkin Fest that offers scare-free attractions, trick-or-treating and more.
Halloween Haunt runs select nights now through Oct. 28.