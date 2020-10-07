CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - With Election Day less than a month away, the search is on for poll workers. Older Americans, ages 60 and older, are opting out because of the pandemic.
"These older folks have been doing it for so long, some of them have been doing it for 20 or 30 years and there comes a time when younger individuals, they just have the responsibility," said Raymond Horchos, a Senior Political Science major at DeSales University.
Horchos is also a work elections fellow through the Campus Vote Project. He's been hard at work encouraging young people to vote and work the polls.
"I think this is a perfect time for young people to step up, take this role after these individuals who have been doing it for so long, may not be able to do at the same capacity they have been in the past," said Horchos.
To be a poll worker, you must be at least 17, a U.S. citizen and registered to vote where you'd like to work. It's a 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. paid shift with part time available. Training is mandatory for those who apply on www.PowerThePolls.org/CVPE.
"That is pretty much a conduit where individuals in Pennsylvania are directed to the PA votes registration website. They can go through an interest form and put in whatever county they're listed in, information they may have, whether or not they be a translator and any sort of ancillary information that would be involved in becoming a poll worker," said Horchos.
While many argue it's a difficult task to manage with everything else going on, especially for college students, Horchos says supporting democracy is worth it.
"You're doing something noble. You're taking time out of your day, even if it's paid, to assist your local office and I don't think there's anything more noble than that," said Horchos.