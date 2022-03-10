The hits keep on coming for transportation services.
Tom JeBran, the President of Trans-Bridge Lines, says ridership is still down about 70% since the pandemic began. And now gas prices are soaring.
"In 2020, August to December, the average was about $1.32 pre-tax," JeBran said. "January of this year it was $2.70 and this week the average is $4.32."
Last week he couldn't even find any fuel.
"There was two days we tried to get fuel and we couldn't buy. That was a first. I've been here 42 years - first time in 42 years we couldn't get fuel when we ordered it," JeBran said.
As of April 1, Trans-Bridge will increase fares to cover the costs. The new rate is still up in the air.
"Right now, we're just managing it out of our revenue and we're going to have to increase prices. We're working on that plan right now," JeBran said.
LANTA tells 69 News it intends to keep its discounted COVID rates for now. The 31-day pass that usually costs $60 is only $10, $5 if you buy online.
SEPTA told KYW Newsradio there are no plans for a fare increase, hoping ridership increases in response to fuel costs.
JeBran doesn't think Trans-Bridge will be as lucky.
"We thought that back in 2008 when we had the last big fuel increase and oil prices jumped and we thought riderships would pick up, but it didn't for us," JeBran said.