Construction of a new senior residence on Route 512 is nearly done, and the opening date for The Vero at Bethlehem will be sometime this spring.
Legend Senior Living will manage the residence, full name The Vero at Bethlehem Personal Card and Memory Care. The address is 4700 Bath Pike (Route 512), on the northeast corner of Route 512 and Southland Drive in Hanover Township, Northampton County.
Legend Senior Living is based in Wichita, Kansas, and operates communities in six states. It operates residences in Allentown, Lancaster and Lititz, and will open the Hanover Township facility soon, and one in Mechanicsburg this summer, according to a company statement.
The Vero will provide studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments from 321 square feet to 826 square feet, with personal care and memory care support.
"The building plan incorporates many of the latest design elements that customers today are looking for in senior living, with high-quality construction, a wide range of options for apartment floor plans, and plenty of common areas for socializing, including a game room, bistro, and beautiful outdoor patio," Legend Executive Vice President Matt Buchanan said in the statement.
Legend operates more than 40 communities across Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
When the 4700-4720 Bath Pike proposal went before Hanover Township's Board of Supervisors in 2019, concerns were expressed about the demand on ambulance service. The property covers 8.8 acres.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
