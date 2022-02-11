BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Officials announced Girl Named Tom will open for country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini during ArtsQuest’s flagship festival, Musikfest in 2022.
The ACM and iHeartRadio Music award-winning country artist will headline the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Thursday, August 11, 2022. This show, sponsored by media partner Cat Country 96, was originally scheduled for Musikfest in 2020 according to event organizers.
All previously sold tickets will be honored.
The sibling trio band, Girl Named Tom, will bring their modern twist on classic country to fans before Ballerini takes the stage. In 2019, the Ohio- based Girl Named Tom, brothers Caleb and Joshua and sister Bekah, began driving their old minivan across country playing more than 67 shows in 27 cities.
The trio built its sound on vocal harmonies with acoustic guitar accompaniment. Their style combines the classics such as Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills & Nash with artists of today such as Taylor Swift, The Wailin' Jennys and Adrianne Lenker.
Overall, an estimated 1,127,000 people attended Musikfest in 2021 and the 11-day festival had an estimated $67 million impact on the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania.
According to event officials, this year’s lineup includes Willie Nelson & Family, ALABAMA and Poison.
Additional details will be shared throughout the year. Visit the Musikfest website for more information.
ArtsQuest will continue to follow the latest CDC, state and local health and safety guidelines. Visit their website for the latest updates.