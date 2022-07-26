BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's former budget and finance director may be headed to trial, but no longer faces the most sever charges filed against him.

Mark Sivak, who stands accused of stealing thousands of dollars of city money through the resale of electronics, was in court Tuesday for his preliminary hearing.

During the hearing, the prosecutor dropped two Felony 1 charges. Three Felony 3 counts filed against him still will be prosecuted.

Sivak, 44, waived a hearing on those remaining charges, meaning the case moves forward.

He was charged in June with felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property and two other charges.

Authorities allege he ordered cell phones from the city's account, then resold them and pocketed more than $12,000 in cash.

He faces more than 20 years in prison.

His next court date is a formal arraignment and pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 13.