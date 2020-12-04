BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. | A Montgomery County man allegedly led police on a foot chase across Route 22 this week after he was suspected of trying to steal more than $10,000 in unemployment benefits.
Larry Nelson faces attempted theft and endangerment charges following the incident Wednesday morning at a Bethlehem Township UPS center. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the Upper Merion Township resident hours after his arrest, setting bail at $150,000.
Bethlehem Township police were dispatched to the UPS facility at 2301 Highland Avenue shortly before noon for a report of an attempted theft in progress. Officers from the Bethlehem Township and Colonial Regional police departments responded and were given a description of the fleeing suspect.
An officer spotted a man later identified as Nelson running toward Route 22, according to the criminal complaint. A pair of officers gave chase and pursued the 51-year-old across the highway.
A pair of witnesses from UPS told police that Nelson allegedly used a phony Pennsylvania identification to pick up packages addressed to the victim’s Allentown address, according to court records. The witnesses said the packages were state unemployment benefits. Authorities said the three packages contained payment cards worth more than $10,320.
Police allege Nelson had three phony Pennsylvania IDs and one phony ID from New York.
Court records note Nelson has a state parole detainer and an “extensive” history of criminal charges for access device fraud and ID theft cases.
He now faces felony counts of forgery, access device fraud and attempted fraud and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Dec. 16.