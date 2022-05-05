NAZARETH, Pa. - Horsepower: it's not just for cars.
It can also be for the mind and body. A Nazareth-based therapy center uses horses to help people heal.
The clip clop of of the mare Jaccii is the sound of escape for Aaron Kuhns. The 23-year-old is steering the reins at Equi-Librium. His day-to-day movement is restricted by cerebral palsy but on the wagon with the control, he's in control.
"Wendy has one hand, Jesse has the other. And they're just facilitating him, and all he's doing is pulling back on these lines to get Jaccii to stop, and she will stop," said his instructor.
The Nazareth-based 18-acre site uses horses to heal. From those with physical limitations, to behavioral and mental health issues, programs are tailored to meet individual needs.
49-year-old Joshua rides to help core muscles so he can function in the outside world.
"The horse moves him and so his muscles respond to that and they work out and it's amazing," said instructor Karin Nifong.
"How big is the need right now for horse therapy?"
"The need is huge because of what we do here, we have a variety of programs," responded Executive Director Jessie Shappell to my question.
She adds this is especially true for mental health and puts new meaning into the phrase horseplay.
"Horses are excellent because they act as a mirror. If I go towards Sam here very quickly towards the front of his face, he's going to very obviously put his ears back, his head up, and take a step backwards. For many participants who may have difficulty reading social cues from other people, that's a great learning tool," she said.
As for Aaron it's about finding his equi-librium.
"He's like free, he can do this independently, it's like a whole sense of autonomy," said his mom, Wendy.
The power of a horse to heal the mind, body and soul.