EMMAUS, Pa. – Students in the East Penn School District will have a few new faces to greet them when they return to school for the 2021-22 academic year.
During its Monday night meeting, the board of directors heard about a plan to have three dogs in district schools full time next year to support students' emotional health.
Mike Mihalik, supervisor of secondary curriculum and instruction, said the therapy dogs will be in schools starting this fall, when students return for regular classes after more than a year of pandemic-interrupted education.
"It's perfect timing, given what the students have been dealing with," Mihalik said. He said the district's education foundation will pay for the purchase of dogs and the training of their handlers. After that, he said costs will be paid through fundraising and donations. The dogs will live with district employees and attend school every day.
"They become part of our schools," Mihalik said of the dogs. Having canines in school is not new, he said, but these three dogs will be full-time members of the East Penn community. Other programs that bring dogs in occasionally will continue, he said.
The dogs will not be taken into cafeterias and will be kept away from students and employees who are allergic to them, Mihalik said.
Dog Sense, based in Lancaster, will provide the dogs and training.
The emotional support an animal can provide will make students happier and could prevent a crisis, Mihalik said. After many months away from traditional school, he said students may need to see a friendly face.
"They might have a reason to go to school," he said. "I don't know if we've ever needed this more than we do now."