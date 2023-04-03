BETHLEHEM, Pa. - By June 2, 2023, 597 positions at the Walmart Distribution Center on Commerce Center Boulevard in Bethlehem will be eliminated.

The Department of Labor and Industry released a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice (WARN) pertaining to the warehouse.

WARN notices provide advance notice of plant closings and layoffs and are required under U.S. labor law when companies have 100 or more employees.

According to a statement from the company, Walmart is working closely with affected associates to get them placed at other Walmart stores and fulfillment centers.

A spokesperson insists the warehouse is not closing.

Some neighbors believe the cuts are a sign of rocky waters.

"There's going to be a lot of hurting people," said Sonny Pistilli of Lower Saucon Township. "Cars not getting paid for. Rent not getting paid for. What do people expect? People work to live."

Pistilli is among the people feeling on edge about the cuts, especially after what he described as a hiring boom post pandemic.

"Right after COVID, they hired a whole bunch of people," said Pistilli. "I saw more signs than ever before that said, 'Hiring.'"

"Are they playing with us?" he questioned.

Laying off workers while other warehouses are being built across the Lehigh Valley, he says, doesn't add up.

"It's amazing how many are going up," added Pistilli.

The cuts are a part of wide-ranging layoffs by Walmart, according to the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation (LVEDC).

The retail giant announced 9,000 last month on top of 18,000 more cuts earlier this year.

"Really from coast to coast," said George Lewis, assistant to the CEO. "From California to New Jersey and several states in between."

A statement from Walmart reads, "Customer expectations are changing, and we are moving quickly to meet and exceed their needs. As demand grows, we are maximizing our network of stores and fulfillment centers, to deliver items for online customers, when and how they want them.”

“We recently adjusted staffing levels at our Fulfillment Centers in select markets to better prepare for the future needs of customers. This decision was not made lightly, and we’re working closely with affected associates to help them understand what career options may be available at other Walmart locations. The facility is not closing.”

One neighbor told us this latest round of cuts makes him happy he didn't get a job he applied for at Walmart.

"It's a little concerning, to be honest. It's the reason I took my current job, anyway. It's hard to be laid off when you're considered an independent contractor," said David Janney of Hellertown.

Workers first received word of cuts back in February. 69 News has learned they were offered 90 days' pay, so they could search for other jobs. We're told they will be eligible for severance pay, too.