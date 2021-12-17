BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Dr. Jeffrey Jahre from St. Luke's University Health Network says in this fight against COVID-19, one thing is certain: The virus continues to produce variants.
There are still so many unknowns that make it difficult to make the next prediction, said Jahre, an infectious disease expert and St. Luke's senior vice president for medical and academic affairs.
"What we do know — and this is very important — that based on international information," Jahre said, "is that if you have a booster of your primary series — and we're talking about Pfizer and Moderna — that you're going to be protected, in all likelihood, against the more serious consequences of the disease, and that means death and hospitalization."
Omicron has been sweeping the nation, with reports that the variant is extremely contagious. The World Health Organization, though, said it's not clear yet whether the strain causes more mild or severe disease than past variants of the virus.
"Obviously we don't know. I've been on record as saying that there's a beginning, a middle and an end to everything, and I'm sure that that's likely to be the situation with COVID," said Jahre.
"The real question is," he went on, "'Is it likely to disappear altogether or is it likely to end up at a low-level endemic that we can take care of familiar to influenza?' And we'll know that, I think, very shortly."
St. Luke's has confirmed two cases omicron in its hospitals and say at least 30 other cases are suspicious and under review.
Lehigh Valley Health Network says it also has patients with omicron, but delta cases still far outnumber omicron cases.
Doctors at LVHN, along with those at St. Luke's, say the best protection is the one they've been touting for months, which includes getting fully vaccinated.
"There's no reason to panic," Jahre said, "but there is reason to take action, and the action is to do the things that we know."