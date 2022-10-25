Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, will post third-quarter earnings Wednesday.



Industry analysts expect the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company to report nearly $10 billion in revenue for the quarter ended in September. The consensus estimate, according to Zacks Investment Research's survey of seven analysts, is for third-quarter revenue of $9.86 billion. That would be an increase of 5.7% over the third quarter of last year. Estimates are subject to change before results are in.



Thermo Fisher is expected to report earnings per share of $4.78, according to the average of nine estimates compiled by Zacks. In the year-ago quarter, the company earned $5.76 per share.



Thermo Fisher will report its earnings before the market opens Wednesday and hold a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m.



The company has annual revenue of about $40 billion and serves the life sciences, scientific and health care industries. Its brands include Applied Biosystems, Fisher Scientific, Patheon and more.



Shares of Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. The shares closed Wednesday at $514.62. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high $672.34 and as low as $478.31.