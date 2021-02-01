WALTHAM, Ma. – Thermo Fisher Scientific, which has several facilities in the Lehigh Valley, continued its winning ways in the fourth quarter and for the full year 2020.
Nearly everywhere you look on their financial statements, items you want to see up, like sales and earnings, were up, often way up. And what you want to see down, like cost of sales compared to revenue, were down.
One could hardly blame management for crowing about the results. "I am proud that we delivered the strongest year of performance in our company's history. From a financial perspective, we generated exceptional growth in revenue, earnings and free cash flow for the quarter and the year," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, in a statement.
"Our team executed extremely well and operated with speed at scale to help our customers and governments around the world respond to the pandemic and continue to advance their important work."
Thermo Fisher has exceeded Wall Street expectations for four quarters running and its stock price has more than doubled over the past 52 weeks. It was trading at $517.87 per share late Monday morning.
Operating Highlights
Thermo Fisher is one of the fortunate companies that has benefited from the coronavirus. In the fourth quarter, the company generated $3.2 billion of COVID-19 response revenue and accelerated growth momentum in the base business.
The company says it introduced several innovations in COVID-19 testing — highlighted by the Applied Biosystems TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit and Amplitude Solution for high-throughput PCR-based testing — while continuing to strengthen its offerings in electron microscopy, mass spectrometry, biosciences and bioproduction. During the quarter, it launched the Thermo Scientific Tundra cryo-transmission electron microscope.
Thermo Fisher said it continued to build on its scale in high-growth and emerging markets during the year, adding single-use bioproduction manufacturing in Suzhou, China, and opening new commercial centers to support materials science customers in China and South Korea. Also, In the quarter it announced the formation of a joint venture to establish a biological drug development and manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China.
In the fourth quarter, the company announced plans to manufacture plasmid DNA for cell and gene therapies in Carlsbad, California, and to expand its bioproduction cell culture media site in Grand Island, New York.
Thermo Fisher returned $1.8 billion of capital to shareholders in 2020 through stock buybacks and dividends. It also entered into a strategic partnership with CSL to expand its biologics capacity and acquired Phitonex to enhance its flow cytometry offering for cell analysis. Shortly after year end, the company acquired Novasep's European viral vector business and agreed to acquire Mesa Biotech to enhance PCR-based diagnostics with rapid point-of-care testing.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Revenue for the quarter grew 54% to $10.55 billion in 2020, versus $6.83 billion in 2019. Organic revenue growth was 51% and currency translation increased revenue by 3%.
GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 151% to $6.24, versus $2.49 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2020 grew to $3.07 billion, compared with $1.23 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin increased to 29.1%, compared with 18.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Revenue for the full year grew 26% to $32.22 billion in 2020, versus $25.54 billion in 2019. Organic revenue growth was 25% and currency translation increased revenue by 1%.
GAAP diluted EPS for the full year increased 74% to $15.96, versus $9.17 in 2019. GAAP operating income for 2020 grew to $7.79 billion, compared with $4.59 billion a year ago. GAAP operating margin increased to 24.2% in 2020, compared with 18.0% in 2019.
Segment Results
All business segments except Analytic Instruments grew substantially in the fourth quarter and the year.
Life Sciences Solutions Segment
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue grew 138% to $4.37 billion, compared with revenue of $1.84 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin increased to 53.1%, versus 37.5% in the 2019 quarter.
For the full year 2020, Life Sciences Solutions Segment revenue grew 77% to $12.17 billion, compared with revenue of $6.86 billion in 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin increased to 50.2% in 2020, compared with 35.7% a year ago.
Analytical Instruments Segment
Analytical Instruments Segment revenue grew 8% to $1.64 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with revenue of $1.52 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 20.2%, versus 26.0% in the 2019 quarter.
However, for the full year 2020, Analytical Instruments Segment revenue was $5.12 billion, compared with revenue of $5.52 billion in 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 15.8%, versus 23.1% in 2019.
Specialty Diagnostics Segment
Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue grew 109% to $1.97 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with revenue of $0.94 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 26.4%, versus 23.7% in the 2019 quarter.
For the full year 2020, Specialty Diagnostics Segment revenue grew 44% to $5.34 billion, compared with revenue of $3.72 billion in 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 25.6%, versus 2019 results of 25.0%.
Laboratory Products and Services Segment
In the fourth quarter of 2020, Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue grew 28% to $3.62 billion, compared with revenue of $2.83 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin declined 9.4%, versus 13.8% in the 2019 quarter.
For the full year 2020, Laboratory Products and Services Segment revenue grew 16% to $12.24 billion, compared with revenue of $10.60 billion in 2019. Segment adjusted operating margin was 10.4%, versus 2019 results of 12.5%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is a world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $25 billion and approximately 75,000 employees globally. The company helps customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through its premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – the company offers a combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support.