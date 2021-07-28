Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., which operates facilities in the Lehigh Valley, reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday that exceeded analysts' estimates, and raised its 2021 forecasts.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher said second-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for some one-item items, were $5.60. The consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks was $5.51. Revenue in the quarter was $9.27 billion, up 34% from a year ago.
The company makes medical and scientific devices, including electron microscopes, and cytometers, which analyze cells. It expanded capacity this year to support vaccine production.
“We continue to enable the societal response to the pandemic, which allowed us to deliver exceptional performance in revenue, earnings and free cash flow for the quarter,” said Marc Casper, chairman and chief executive.
Thermo Fisher's full-year 2021 forecast for revenue was raised $300 million to $35.9 billion, and adjusted earnings per share are now estimated at $22.07, up 10 cents.
For the second quarter ended July 3, the company reported earnings per share, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $4.61.
At 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) shares were trading at $519.44, down 2%.
The company scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. to discuss its results.