Microscope and stethoscope

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., which operates facilities in the Lehigh Valley, reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday that exceeded analysts' estimates, and raised its 2021 forecasts.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher said second-quarter earnings per share, adjusted for some one-item items, were $5.60. The consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks was $5.51. Revenue in the quarter was $9.27 billion, up 34% from a year ago.

The company makes medical and scientific devices, including electron microscopes, and cytometers, which analyze cells. It expanded capacity this year to support vaccine production.

“We continue to enable the societal response to the pandemic, which allowed us to deliver exceptional performance in revenue, earnings and free cash flow for the quarter,” said Marc Casper, chairman and chief executive.

Thermo Fisher's full-year 2021 forecast for revenue was raised $300 million to $35.9 billion, and adjusted earnings per share are now estimated at $22.07, up 10 cents.

For the second quarter ended July 3, the company reported earnings per share, based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $4.61.

At 7:55 a.m. Wednesday, Thermo Fisher (NYSE: TMO) shares were trading at $519.44, down 2%.

The company scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. to discuss its results.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.