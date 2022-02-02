Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of medical instruments that operates in the Lehigh Valley, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7 billion Wednesday, with $2.45 billion of the total related to COVID-19.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings per share of $6.54, exceeding the Zacks Investment Research consensus estimate of $5.22. Adjusted earnings exclude some non-recurring items. Thermo Fisher shares rose after the earnings report, up $5.17 to $599.48 at midday.
"We are entering 2022 with great momentum," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc Casper said.
The quarterly revenue of $10.7 billion was up 1% over the same period in 2021. Acquisitions added 6% to total revenue, the company said. Earnings per share reported under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were $4.17, down from $6.24 a year ago. GAAP earnings do not exclude special items. The adjusted EPS of $6.54 was down from $7.09 in the 2020 fourth quarter.
Adjusted operating margin was 29.5%, down from 33.3% a year ago.
The COVID-19 omicron variant disrupted some regular hospital spending but boosted revenue related to pandemic countermeasures.
"This was driven by the emergence of the omicron variant, which led to strong testing demand as well as our significant role in enabling vaccine and therapy production," Casper said during a conference call after the earnings were disclosed.
"I'm very proud of the role we continue to play around the world to continue to enable our customers and governments to fight the pandemic," Casper said.
For the full year 2021, revenue was up 22% to $39.2 billion; GAAP EPS were $19.46 versus $15.96 in 2020, and adjusted EPS were $25.13, up from $19.56 in 2020.
During the conference call, Casper gave the company's forecast for full-year 2022: revenue of $42 billion, which would be a 7% increase over 2021, and adjusted EPS of $22.43.
"We're incredibly well positioned for the future," Casper said. That future includes a goal of "carbon neutrality" for Thermo Fisher by 2050, he said.
In the past 52 weeks, Thermo Fisher Scientific shares, traded as ticker TMO, have been as low as $433.52 and as high as $672.34.
Thermo Fisher has a global team of more than 90,000 staff members. The company makes lab equipment, diagnostic tools, reagents, cell-analysis products and other life-science products.