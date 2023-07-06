Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of medical and scientific devices with Lehigh Valley operations, said Thursday it will acquire CorEvitas LLC for $912.5 million.

CorEvitas operates patient-data registries. It gathers information that drug companies can use to monitor the safety and effectiveness of treatments. CorEvitas has about 300 employees and will have 2023 revenue of $110 million, according to a joint company statement.

"There is strong market demand for real-world evidence which improves decision-making and reduces the time and cost associated with drug development," Marc N. Casper, Thermo Fisher's chairman, chief executive and president, said in the statement.

Thermo Fisher will acquire CorEvitas from Audax Private Equity.

CorEvitas will become part of Thermo Fisher's Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment.

Raymond H. Hill, chairman and chief executive of CorEvitas, said the combination with much larger Thermo Fisher "will provide significant opportunities for both our customers and our colleagues."

Both companies are based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The transaction is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. Thermo Fisher projects the deal will add three cents per share to its adjusted earnings in 2024.

Thermo Fisher's 2022 revenue was $44.92 billion, about 400 times the forecast revenue for 2023 for CorEvitas.