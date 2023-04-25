Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health-care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, will post first-quarter earnings Wednesday.
Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company fell Tuesday. At 3:02 p.m., shares were trading at $547.00, down 4.8%. Shares of several life science companies were down after Danaher Corp. said it expects demand for COVID-19 related products "to continue moderating as the pandemic subsides and evolves toward endemic status."
Industry analysts expect the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company to report first-quarter earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $10.57 billion, according to the consensus of analysts' estimates compiled by Zack's Investment Research. The revenue estimate indicates a potential 10.6% decline over sales in the first quarter of 2022.
The actual numbers will come out Wednesday before the NYSE opens. The company will hold a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m.
Thermo Fisher is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO.
In the past 52 weeks, shares in the company have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77. The company's market capitalization (current price times number of shares outstanding) is about $211.4 billion.
Thermo Fisher Scientific to announce first-quarter earnings Wednesday; shares fall Tuesday
Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health-care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, will post first-quarter earnings Wednesday.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Easton announces 3 neighborhood pop-up festivals, other events
- Thermo Fisher Scientific to announce first-quarter earnings Wednesday; shares fall Tuesday
- LVIA sets cargo record for March
- Former employee charged with putting sewing needles in items at Lower Macungie Giant
- Allentown transitioning to new online platform aimed at helping people apply for licenses, permits, land development reviews
- ArtsQuest CEO Hilgert tells LVPC that making new cultural center `green' would be too expensive
- Pa. court upholds murder conviction in 2009 Easton shooting
- 4 charged in alleged hate crime involving gun at Lehigh U.
- William Penn Elementary to reopen Wednesday after wall collapse
- Monster Jam returns to PPL Center this summer
Berks Area News
- RAWA issues mandatory conservation notice for Reading water system customers
- Coroner releases preliminary causes of death for victims of R.M. Palmer explosion
- Tornado responsible for weekend storm damage in Berks, officials say
- Barry Manilow to make stop in Reading on 2023 tour
- Montgomery County to install 12 ballot drop-off boxes for May primary
- Berks County Commissioners lift county-wide burning ban
- Rita's to celebrate new Berks County location with free Italian ice for a year for first 50 guests
- Wells Fargo to close branches in Berks, Bucks
- Crews fight fire in Lower Heidelberg
- Red Cross helping 18 people forced from homes after fire
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Stock market today: Stocks tumble on profit, economy worries
- Microsoft reports boost in profits, revenue, as it pushes AI
- Google's persisting ad slump weighs on Alphabet's 1Q results
- Theater owners group optimistic about future of moviegoing
- First Republic Bank stock plunges as depositors flee
- Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander in likely crash
- EU farm chief: Bloc close to ending Ukraine import standoff
- US cyberwarriors thwarted 2020 Iran election hacking attempt
- GM boosts outlook as sales in US fuel strong first quarter
- Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery
Entertainment News
- Nicholas Cage took "crummy" roles to pay off debt
- Theater owners group optimistic about future of moviegoing
- Are lead singers’ voices getting quieter in chart-topping songs?
- 'I feel like I’m giving birth to the most intimate thing I’ve ever created': Kesha announces new album Gag Order
- Taron Egerton and Dexter Fletcher planning third movie collaboration
- Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
- Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict finalize their divorce
- Barbie plans to launch first-ever doll with Down's syndrome
- Al Sharpton hails Harry Belafonte as a 'history-changing activist'
- ‘True Lies’: Tom Arnold Teases Callbacks to Original Film in Guest Spot