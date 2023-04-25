Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health-care equipment with operations in the Lehigh Valley, will post first-quarter earnings Wednesday.



Shares of the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company fell Tuesday. At 3:02 p.m., shares were trading at $547.00, down 4.8%. Shares of several life science companies were down after Danaher Corp. said it expects demand for COVID-19 related products "to continue moderating as the pandemic subsides and evolves toward endemic status."



Industry analysts expect the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company to report first-quarter earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $10.57 billion, according to the consensus of analysts' estimates compiled by Zack's Investment Research. The revenue estimate indicates a potential 10.6% decline over sales in the first quarter of 2022.



The actual numbers will come out Wednesday before the NYSE opens. The company will hold a conference call for analysts and investors at 8:30 a.m.



Thermo Fisher is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO.



In the past 52 weeks, shares in the company have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77. The company's market capitalization (current price times number of shares outstanding) is about $211.4 billion.