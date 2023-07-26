Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. plans to cut costs this year after reporting second-quarter results that fell short of analysts' expectations, citing slowing activity in China and "more cautious" spending by businesses.



The proposed $450 million in additional savings will include job cuts, Chief Financial Officer Stephen Williamson said on a conference call Wednesday after the company reported earnings.



"We're appropriately reducing headcount," Williamson said.



Thermo Fisher, a maker of scientific and healthcare equipment that has operations in the Lehigh Valley, reported second-quarter revenue of $10.69 billion, down 3% from $10.97 billion in the corresponding 2022 quarter. The consensus of analysts' estimates for the quarter was $10.99 billion, according to Zacks Investment Research.



Adjusted earnings per share were $5.15, down from $5.51 in the second-quarter of 2022 and short of the average estimate of $5.43. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual. Total adjusted net income was $2 billion, down from $2.17 billion in the year-ago quarter.



The company also reduced its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts, and reported a drop in revenue from COVID-19 testing.



"The macroeconomic environment became more challenging in the second quarter," Chief Executive Marc Casper said. "Economic activity in China slowed, and across the economy more broadly, businesses became more cautious."



The company expects the slowdown in China to continue through the year.



"As the second quarter progressed, economic activity in China significantly slowed," Williamson said.



Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher now forecasts 2023 revenue of $43.4 billion to $44.0 billion, down from an earlier forecast of $45.3 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $22.28 to $22.72, below its April projection of $23.70 per share.



"We recognize that the change in guidance is significant," Williamson said.



Second-quarter earnings on a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis were $3.51, down from $4.22 in the year-ago quarter. GAAP earnings are not adjusted for one-time items.



Adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, fell to 22.2% in the quarter, down from 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022.



COVID-19 testing revenue in the quarter was about $80 million, down sequentially from $140 million in the first quarter of 2023.



Shares of Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. At 11:18 a.m., the shares were down 0.3% to $568.99.



The closing price Tuesday was $570.91. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77.



The company's market capitalization is about $217 billion.