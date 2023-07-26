Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reported second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share that declined over the year-ago quarter and fell short of analysts' expectations, citing slowing activity in China and "more cautious" spending by businesses.
Shares in the maker of scientific and healthcare equipment fell in pre-market trading Wednesday.
The company, which has operations in the Lehigh Valley, also revised its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts, and reported a drop in revenue from COVID-19 testing.
"The macroeconomic environment became more challenging in the second quarter," Chief Executive Marc Casper said in a statement. "Economic activity in China slowed, and across the economy more broadly, businesses became more cautious."
Second-quarter revenue was $10.69 billion, down 3% from $10.97 billion in the corresponding 2022 quarter. The consensus of analysts' estimates for the quarter was $10.99 billion, according to Zacks Investment Research.
Adjusted earnings per share were $5.15, down from $5.51 in the second-quarter of 2022 and short of the average estimate of $5.43. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual.
Adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, fell to 22.2% in the quarter, down from 23.7% in the second quarter of 2022.
Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher now forecasts 2023 revenue of $43.4 to $44.0 billion, down from an earlier forecast of $45.3 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $22.28 to $22.72, lower than its April projection of $23.70 per share.
Second-quarter earnings on a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis were $3.51, down from $4.22 in the year-ago quarter. GAAP earnings are not adjusted for one-time items.
COVID-19 testing revenue in the quarter was about $80 million, down sequentially from $140 million in the first quarter of 2023.
The company will hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Shares of Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. At 7:27 a.m. in early trading, the shares were down 6.9% to $531.30.
The closing price Tuesday was $570.91. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77.
The company's market capitalization is $220.2 billion, based on Monday's closing price.
Thermo Fisher second-quarter revenue and earnings decline over last year; shares fall in early trading
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reported second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share that declined over the year-ago quarter and fell short of analysts' expectations, citing slowing activity in China and "more cautious" spending by businesses.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
