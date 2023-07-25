Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health-care equipment with Lehigh Valley operations, will report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expect the company to report earnings of $5.43 per share, based on the average of 11 estimates.
Revenue is forecast to be $10.99 billion, based on nine estimates. That would be a small increase over the $10.97 billion reported in the second quarter of 2022.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company will report earnings before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher executives will hold a conference call with the investment community at 8:30 a.m.
In the first quarter, Thermo Fisher found itself in the same position as many life sciences companies, facing a decline in revenue from Covid-19 as the pandemic eased.
During the first-quarter conference call, Marc Casper, the company's chairman, chief executive and president, said Thermo Fisher expects full-year 2023 revenue of $43.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $23.70.
Adjusted earnings per share exclude items that companies consider to be one-time or unusual.
Shares of Thermo Fisher are traded under the ticker symbol TMO. The closing price Monday was $571.52. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $611.06 and as low as $475.77.
At Monday's closing price, Thermo Fisher has a market capitalization (current share price times number of shares outstanding) of $220.4 billion.
