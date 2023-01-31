Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., a maker of scientific and health care equipment with Lehigh Valley operations, is forecast to report fourth-quarter revenue of $10.36 billion on Wednesday, according to a survey of Wall Street analysts.



Year-ago quarter sales were $10.7 billion, so the Zacks Investment Research average estimate of eight analysts represents a 3.2% decline.



Earnings per share for the quarter are forecast at $5.19, according to Zacks' survey of 10 analysts. The year-ago EPS number was $6.54. Estimates can change before the company reports its numbers.



Thermo Fisher's annual revenue is about $40 billion. Its brands include Applied Biosystems, Fisher Scientific, Patheon and more.



Earlier this month, Thermo Fisher completed the $2.8 billion acquisition of The Binding Site Group, a diagnostics company.



The company has also set goals for its impact on the environment. Thermo Fisher is moving away from fossil fuels to renewable electricity and working with suppliers to set "science-based" carbon emissions targets by 2027.



Science-based targets meet standards set by some climate scientists to limit global warming.



Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher will report fourth-quarter and annual earnings before the opening of markets on Wednesday and follow up with a conference call at 8:30 a.m.



Shares of Thermo Fisher are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TMO. The shares traded at 1:41 p.m. Tuesday at $563.29. In the last 52 weeks, they have traded as high $618.36 and as low as $475.77.



Thermo Fisher's total market value, based on the current share price, is $220.8 billion.