BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University's Chief of Police calls an alleged racial attack on a student over the weekend "deeply disturbing and upsetting."

As officials investigate and consider charges, students on campus are also reacting to the news.

In posts online, the university's police chief and president condemned the alleged actions.

Police concluded that the four white individuals involved are not students at the university, but were driving through, yelling racist comments at a Black student. The university's president says the student was simply "walking down the street with friends" at the time.

Police say the Black student "ran after the car as a result of the hate speech," before walking away with friends. But the suspects got out of their car, followed the student group, and assaulted the Lehigh student, police said.

"After an ongoing verbal exchange, some of the suspects pursued the group of students into a campus residence hall, assaulting our student again," Chief Jason Schiffer, with the Lehigh University Police Department, said.

Officials say the student did not suffer serious physical injuries. And upon investigating, they have identified the four suspects involved, and "are evaluating criminal charges or a potential restorative justice resolution."

Joseph Helble, Lehigh University's president, in his own post says in part: "For many members of our community, especially our Black students...this is a wearily familiar scenario."

He adds: "I understand the anger and the fear that our Black students, faculty and staff experience, especially following reports of events such as these."

Many students tell 69 News they generally feel safe on campus.

"I'm Asian, I'm Filipino," Adrian Suarez, a master's student at the university, said. "A majority of my friends are people of color. We tend to not have incidents like those. I don't want to, like, speak for everybody. But at least for my friend group."

"I know from a few Black friends that are on campus, this is sort of the sort of thing they have to live with," junior Greg Mostek said. "And obviously, I'm not in a position to really dictate how they feel."

"My three years here at Lehigh, there have been a few cases where this has happened," junior Bryce Marroquin said. "So it is, I would say, a shock as a Lehigh student that this happens."

In 2022, a Black student was struck in the face.

Officials later said the attack was not racially motivated, but racist language was directed at the student who reported the incident.

And in 2019, a Lehigh University student was arrested in connection with a "racial vandalism" incident that happened earlier at the school.

Bryce Marroquin says he too feels safe on campus, but he has experienced what he felt was racism in the area.

"I was walking back from Steel Fitness, the gym," he said. "And this old lady walks by...I'm walking by, she clutches her purse. Nothing more than that...I'm just like, Oh, wow."

Marroquin laughs it off now.

"But overall," he said, you know, from a small to large scale, these things do happen."