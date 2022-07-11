EASTON, Pa. - A shooting in Easton sent families running for cover during the city's fireworks display Sunday night.
As police continue to look for the shooter, community members and the mayor say they are frustrated.
Mayor Sal Panto says he's exhausted everything he can to make things better in Easton, but he wonders if it's enough. He said more and more kids and teenagers are involved in crime, and he said it needs to stop now.
"The victim was targeted. And unfortunately, today in this day and age, these young kids 16 to 20 years old, they don't play with their fists anymore," Santo said.
Similar responses were heard Monday morning after Sunday night's shooting, which brought the city's Heritage Day celebration to an abrupt and panicked end.
"They don't fistfight anymore. That's what we did growing up, that's how you settled," said Robert Brindisi, of White-Singer Sewing Center in downtown Easton.
Sunday was a day to celebrate the city's heritage, ending with an evening of fireworks.
Minutes out from the finale, gunfire sent people running for their lives.
Easton police say a 16-year-old was shot in the leg, and now they're looking for the suspected shooter.
"Right now, these kids are walking around and they think they're cool because they have a gun in their belt and stuff. And then they pull that trigger. They don't realize, in one split second, you just ruined your entire life," Panto said.
The victim is expected to survive, though the person is not cooperating with investigators.
Police said Monday the shooter and victim were part of two groups of teens that met and fought earlier in the evening. The fight happened near Third Street and Larry Holmes Drive, before shots rang out later a few blocks away, near Northampton and Second streets.
"As a matter of fact, Officer Campbell saved the guy's life, even though he knew him and that he was not the best kid around. He saved his life because he was bleeding out," Panto said.
Witnesses say the shooter is believed to be a high school-aged, tall, thin black male wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Business owners nearby are concerned, but are confident in the direction the city is going.
"We've never had any trouble downtown right here. You know, but at night you gotta watch. Just stay out of the alleys. Just common sense. But the main streets, plenty safe," Brindisi said.
Witnesses say the shooter may have fled east on Northampton Street, possibly crossing over into Phillipsburg.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Authorities say the police response at Scott Park later Sunday night was not related to the shooting.