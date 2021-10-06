EASTON, Pa. - "You don't want them in your house, they're a huge nuisance and they have no natural predator or anything to keep them away," said Easton City Forester Rob Christopher.
The dreaded stink bug is back with a vengeance. And some believe it's not just because of the warm summer we had, although that's not helping.
"I guess they were doing an experiment, experimentation with it at a local university and it escaped from one of their laboratories in Allentown," Christopher said.
There's a rumor circulating that one of the colleges was doing research on a species from Asia, one that's larger than the kind found in America.
"Somehow they were in a container and somehow it broke open and it did escape from the windows of that building and managed to get out into the environment of the Lehigh Valley," Christopher said.
Others say the bug hitched a ride on container from Asia. We can't confirm either theory is true, but we know they're rampant right now. And even though they don't bite, they can irritate your skin and make some people nauseated.
One of the easiest ways to get rid of the smelly creatures is to grab a bottle and get close to the critter. They'll usually just jump right in, then you just put the lid on and toss it out. And there are some other things you can do to get rid of them, because they'll try to get inside any way they can.
"And just the best thing you can do is to caulk all these areas to keep them from getting into these areas of your house, vents, into your attic, overhangs and if you have storm windows," Christopher said.
You can also buy an organic pesticide called Zevo, which is safe.
Because now that these new unwanted visitors are on the loose, they're not going away any time soon.