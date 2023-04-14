LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - A large house fire in Lowhill Township Friday afternoon quickly spread, and turned into a brush fire. Multiple crews responded and were working into the evening.

"I came right away, I was working on our house and got multiple calls from friends, family," Vikki Stoss said.

Stoss and Scott Snyder say it's their dad's childhood home that caught fire sometime around 3 p.m.

Their parents, in their 70s, tell 69 News they were inside the house when they heard what sounded like an explosion; and then another one. Officials say the fire likely started right outside the garage.

"There was a car in the garage, and a four-wheeler was there and probably gas cans and diesel," Snyder said. "I mean, that's what fuels a fire."

The couple called 911 and were told to rush out of the house, despite wanting to save their pets.

"There were four cats inside and there were four outside in the garage," Stoss said.

Stoss's mom was visibly distraught, as she told 69 News that she was forced to leave her pets behind.

Officials say the fire likely started in front of the garage, before catching on to the house and then to nearby brush.

The brush fire was contained within about 45 minutes.

"It was less than an acre," Chief Matt Krapf, with the Weisenberg Volunteer Fire Department, said. "Forestry troopers came in and did a great job."

But the house fire spread quickly, and took longer to put out.

"It got up in the attic and it moved across the house pretty fast," Krapf said. "We did lose the roof. And then we also lost the first floor that collapsed in the basement."

Officials say the house is a total loss.

North Whitehall Township Fire Marshal Donald Jacobs tells 69 News that because the house collapsed in on itself, some crews stayed later, opening everything up to check for hot spots. And since there was also a brush fire, they were also making sure nothing was rekindling with the wind, as some embers blew into the wooded areas.

Of the 17 volunteer stations to respond, the first one to arrive is anywhere from four to six miles from the house, depending on the route.

"When I first got on scene, I was the first unit here, the garage was fully involved at that time," Krapf said.

The homeowners say they believe the house wouldn't have been a total loss if someone had gotten there sooner.

"They have jobs, and they're coming from all different directions," Stoss said.

"We're thankful for the fact that they're here," Snyder added.

The couple's children say they're especially grateful that their parents are still alive.

"They're safe," Stoss said. "Material things can be replaced."

The fire is still under investigation. Officials tell 69 News there were no injuries and credit the EMS on scene for making sure everyone was well taken care of, in the heat of the fire, combined with the weather conditions.