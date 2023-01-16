Police in the Easton area say thieves are still specifically targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

In late December, Easton police warned people of several incidents.

Now West Easton is reporting similar thefts.

West Easton police say a 2018 white Kia Optima was just stolen on Sterling Worth Terrace on Saturday.

There is a flaw with some Kia and Hyundai models that allows thieves to steal vehicles without the key fob.

Police encourage people to contact the manufacturer to have their key fobs updated.