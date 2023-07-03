WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. – Police in Lehigh County are trying to figure out who stole catalytic converters from an auto parts store.

Pennsylvania State Police report that 20 to 30 catalytic converters were stolen from Alan's Auto Parts on Best Station Road in Slatington.

The robbery happened between 9 p.m. on May 8 and 8 a.m. on May 9.

The person who reported the burglary stated that the door to the shop was found wide open in the morning.

The theft of catalytic converters has skyrocketed across the country as they can fetch a few hundred dollars at scrap yards.