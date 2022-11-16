WILSON, Pa. - The old Dixie Cup building in Wilson Borough remains unused, but Joseph Reibman said the property off 25th Street is drawing interest.

Reibman leads the ownership group for Wilson Park, which owns the 315 S. 24th St. property. The building covers 625,000 square feet and is listed on the LoopNet real estate site at $10 million. That works out to $16 per square foot.

"There are some things I'm not at liberty to discuss at the moment," Reibman said during a telephone interview Wednesday. "I'm sure at an appropriate time, an announcement will be made, but it's not there yet."

Reibman did say that New Jersey-based developer Nick Tsapatsaris, who tried to buy the building earlier this year, is "not a current prospect" to buy the building.

Tsapatsaris surprised Northampton County Council in May with his plan to buy the building and use it as a "last-mile logistics facility," a term that county officials heard as "warehouse." That got the proposal off to a bad start and it did not recover.

When Tsapatsaris said his plan hinged on a tax break from the county, Council member Kevin Lott said taxpayers did not want to help pay for more traffic. Wilson zoning allowed the use, but Lott said there was no need to subsidize a booming industry that many residents blame for creating congestion.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure vowed to veto a tax break if it were approved. He did not have to, as county council voted it down.

"I always think it's better for the taxpayers not to have to subsidize millionaires and billionaires," McClure said in August, when the LERTA was rejected.

Allentown-based developer Nat Hyman said Wednesday that he would buy the building without tax breaks. Hyman said he has reached out to the Wilson Park group multiple times "and they appear to have no interest in talking to me."

The $10 million price listed on Loopnet is "not outrageous," Hyman said, but on top of the purchase, he estimated millions more would be needed for the site.

"The problem with this property is it has significant environmental issues," he said. Hyman, who has developed apartments throughout Pennsylvania, said he offered $7 million earlier.

"They don't want to engage in conversations with me or my attorney," Hyman said of Wilson Park.

Meanwhile, the building sits, and one thing everybody agrees on is that the 11-acre property needs to be put to use to generate tax revenue and boost the Wilson economy. The old paper-cup factory covers about 14 acres.

"We remain hopeful that something fruitful will flow from this current ownership group despite past performance," McClure told 69 News on Wednesday.

Wilson officials tried to persuade Northampton County Council to approve the LERTA in July. Councilman Justin Woodring said the proposal was not just for a warehouse, and that it would create other good jobs. Borough Mayor Donald Barrett said putting housing on the site would put a strain on the school district.

Dixie Cup operated at the site through the early 1980s, and since then, the building has housed some storage and distribution, but mostly it has been vacant, a shell overlooking 25th Street with a big Dixie Cup on top.

At the July meeting, Barrett compared the plight of his borough to the old Dixie symbol on the roof.

"As that cup has deteriorated, my town has deteriorated," he told county council.