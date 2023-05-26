EASTON, Pa. - Our region has a long lineup of events and festivals happening this weekend. Among them: the Easton Twilight Criterium, Mayfair Festival of the Arts, and the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow.

About 500 cyclists are registered for the Easton Twilight Criterium Saturday. The course starts outside the Easton Outdoor Company and goes through the downtown.

"We kick off at 2:15 with the community ride presented by Crayola. That is open to anybody," said Gabe Lloyd, the co-race director of the Easton Twilight Criterium.

The Easton Twilight Criterium will have races for kids, amateurs, masters and for the first time there: professional state championships.

"You can actually feel the wind moving past because they're going 35, up to 40 miles an hour,” said Jared Mast, the executive director of the Greater Easton Development Partnership.

New this year are running races and a wheelie contest.

"There's a lot of kids around here, whether they're through Community Bike Works or through some of their own sort of bike, life groups, who are very into cycling, but in a different way, and we wanted to bring some of them involved into this big event that really does celebrate cycling and active lifestyle,” said Lloyd.

"This is kind of a partnership with our local employer Bicycling Magazine, Runner's World. So, kind of a culture of sport and writing and running is something that's developing and growing in Easton, and I think this is part of it,” said Mast.

People from across the country will descend on Easton for the first time.

"They're amazed by what's on offer, from restaurants to shops to bars, all those great things, and a lot of those people do come back to the cities when it's not race time,” said Lloyd.

Meanwhile, things are getting creative at Cedar Crest College in Allentown. The Mayfair Festival of the Arts began Friday and goes through Sunday. It's been a tradition since 1986.

"We are hopeful that we'll get at least 20,000 people throughout the course of the three days,” said Katy Kresge, associate vice president of campus operations at Cedar Crest College. "We've got a variety of different bands this year. We've got a few new food vendors.”

Plus, 50 artists and crafters are expected at the event.

"Everything is like straight from Colombia, from the different tribes,” said Angela Mordan of Isasuma, who is a vendor at Mayfair. “They hand crochet these bags and many accessories."

Last but certainly not least, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is at the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow Saturday and Sunday.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is getting ready for the Great Pocono Raceway Airshow Saturday & Sunday!

“The US Navy Blue Angels fly different maneuvers and formations," said Ricky Durst, the senior director of marketing at the Pocono Raceway. “They have four planes that are in a Delta formation and then two soloists. The F-22 will kind of highlight all of its agility and maneuverability. Then, we've got some civilian planes that'll be doing acrobatic tricks.“

The planes got ready for this show by flying around the raceway Thursday and Friday.

"It is going to blow people's minds. Their talent, their elite level of execution is unbelievable. It looks like something out of Star Wars,” said Durst.

They flip and zip around at 400 miles per hour.

“We've got some carnival rides installed for kids,” said Durst. “We’ve got some race cars on displays. There will be tons of military vehicles."

As of Friday afternoon, you could still get tickets to the air show and register for the criterium. Mayfair is free.