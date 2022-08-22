EASTON, Pa. - The Third Street Alliance took over a street in Easton to hold its annual back-to-school event.

Students lined up Sunday to take part in fun activities and win free prizes during the annual "No Child Left Behind."

Third Street partnered with Steven Flowers of Suddenly Samantha Hair Salon to give free haircuts.

They also handed out out 500 backpacks.

Organizers say they couldn't have done it without getting a lot of help from the community.

"We have a lot of volunteers, we have high school students who have come out to help us out," said Tanya Falero, with Third Street Alliance. "Without them, we wouldn't be able to have this event to donate all these book bags and have all these wonderful activities."

The event also featured free food, books, face painting, and Lego building.