EASTON, Pa. - An area that used to be for swimming will now be used for teaching at Third Street Alliance for Women and Children in Easton.

The shelter showed off its new preschool classrooms Wednesday, which were converted from an old pool.

The executive director says the new rooms will allow 43 more kids to attend its learning center.

One person who got an up-close look at them was Congresswoman Susan Wild.

She also took part in a roundtable chat with community leaders on child care for working families.