Bethlehem Township may end up with a trio of Wawas.



The township will review a proposed third Wawa and 60 apartments at a meeting Feb. 27.



The township already has one Wawa on the way on Nazareth Pike and a developer is battling to put another on Freemansburg Avenue.



This convenience store would be at 4457 Easton Ave., between the Blue Grillhouse and Farmersville Road. The Wawa with gas pumps would cover 4.9 acres on the north side of Easton Avenue, just across from Dunkin' and the Bethlehem Skateaway.





The Wawa would be along the front of the property. The 60 apartments would be at the rear. The property is just down Farmersville Road from the main entrance to Notre Dame High School.



A sketch plan, which is only preliminary, will be presented to the township's Planning Commission Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. Sketch plans are submitted to gain feedback from the township before the developer comes back with a full plan. No action will be taken at the meeting.



The developer for this potential third township Wawa is Paxos 4457 Holdings, a limited liability corporation. The site is used now for overflow parking for the Blue, which is owned by Paxos Restaurants.



Another Wawa is in the development process at 3608 Nazareth Pike, while developer Mark Wagner is contesting a township zoning ruling in his bid to build a Wawa, bank and two apartment buildings at 4900 Freemansburg Ave.



What is now Wawa was founded in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey, according to the chain's website. In 1902, owner George Wood started a small dairy processing plant in Wawa, Pennsylvania.



The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process.



The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964. Now, there are stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.