BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "This is crazy!"

There's only one word to describe the lines at Sheetz.

"It's been pretty crazy," said a Sheetz employee.

"The phone has been ringing nonstop with the same question: Is it true that the gas is 1.77?"

We're here to tell you - it is true.

Gas at Sheetz- with the exception of diesel- is $1.77 and 6/10 of a cent a gallon for July 4 only. It started at 12:01 a.m. and will run all day.

It's being done as a way to commemorate the year the Declaration of Independence was signed, and drivers in the Lehigh Valley took full advantage.

"It was a long line but it was worth it, it's worth it for sure," said a very happy driver.

"We have like the whole city of Bethlehem coming in," said a Sheetz employee.

Drivers tell us they couldn't believe how much they saved with this deal, something they appreciate after recent spikes in fuel costs.

"It was very cheap - $20."

"Usually, I come here and spend about $40 to fill it up. $20 to fill up the whole tank."

Driver Anivel Rivera even get out of her car to snap a photo, as proof for her family.

"Unbelievable. They're not going to believe this at all!"