A Berks County couple who waited 14 years to tie the knot ended up scrambling to move their wedding up. The reason? The groom learned his grandmother might not make it to the wedding day.

So the couple brought their wedding to her, inside Lehigh Valley Hospital.

It's everything you need for your big day: a white dress, beautiful flowers, a set of rings. And a good box of tissues.

"I can't wait to change my last name," Kaila Akau said, just before it would be changed to Wright. "Oh my goodness."

The Wrights' wedding had a last-minute change of venue: to the chapel inside Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. They also had some unconventional "bridesmaids": hospital staff clad in scrubs and leis.

The reason for all this was the guest of honor - the groom's grandmother.

"She did a lot of raising me," Jonathan Wright told 69 News. "So when it comes to my family members, that's probably one of the closest ones I have."

Wright's grandma, Rumpun Heller, from Orefield, is a patient at LVHN. Last week, Jonathan and Kaila, who live in Barto, learned she might not make it to their wedding day. So they brought the wedding day to her.

"My grandson," Heller said during the ceremony. "He's handsome, isn't he?"

Heller strolled down the impromptu aisle in her wheelchair with flowers in hand, and bubbles blowing in the air.

She had a first-row seat to the couple's first dance as a married couple.

"I've been with him for 14 years as just my boyfriend," Kaila said. "But now I get to have him as the husband. I'm so excited."

After 14 years of waiting to say "I do," it turned out to be a mad scramble for the nuptials.

"I've been hitting the ground running since then trying to get everything together," Kaila said. "We got our marriage license, our outfits, and our rings all same day. So, it was perfect."

Rev. Lee Schleicher, LVHN Pastoral Care Chaplain, says in his 31 years as part-time chaplain for the hospital, this was a first for him.

"Sadly, I've done funerals," he said. "But this is the first wedding. So it's great."

Schleicher, during the ceremony, joined the couple's hands with Heller's hand, making sure she had a hand in their marriage.

"Since you had so much a part of their life," Schleicher said. "Before this, during this and after this."