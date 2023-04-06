ALLENTOWN, Pa. - People traveling to Allentown this weekend for the Lyte Sky Lantern Festival might need to change their plans.

The Allentown Fairgrounds and the city tell us they have nothing scheduled, and have never communicated with the company behind it.

On the company's website, the Lyte Festival looks like an event to remember, with paper lanterns filling the night sky. The festival was advertised on social media, and the Facebook event says it's going to be at the Fairgrounds starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday. There's only one problem.

"This Lyte Festival is not happening," said Jessica Ciecwisz, spokesperson for the Allentown Fairgrounds. "Nothing will be hosted on the Fairgrounds this weekend."

The Fairgrounds started getting several calls about the Lyte Festival earlier this week. One of them was from Liam Marsh.

"The leasing manager told us that there was no events planned. He had had numerous other phone calls asking about events," said Marsh.

Marsh said he and his mother Cindy bought several tickets to the Lyte Festival, plus parking.

"We're in about $450 now," said Marsh.

Tickets are still for sale on the website EventBrite. They're going for $65 for adults, $35 for kids, and $20 for parking.

"I'm not sure how many people might be showing up to the Allentown Fairgrounds, but it seems like it could be quite a few that are very disappointed," said Cindy Marsh.

The Marshes are trying to get their money back, but they also want to warn others.

"We're just hoping to get some news out there and hope that people don't do this again, and there can be some kind of a shut down, because the lantern festival company does this all across the country," said Liam Marsh.

On its website, the Lyte Festival shows it's planned right now in 15 other cities in the U.S., but the events don't list a specific venue, saying they'll announce them to ticket holders at a later date. The Marshes hope they can get this stopped for good.

"It just seems strange that it's allowed to continue on, where this company has all of this activity and it actually hasn't been shut down nationally, because a lot of people are getting scammed out of money," said Cindy Marsh.

The only way to communicate with the Lyte Festival is through an email listed on their website. It says it takes them three to five days to respond, and so far we haven't heard back. We also reached out to the Attorney General's office, but they couldn't confirm if they are actually investigating the company.

The Fairgrounds said, if you ever want to know if an event is legit, check their website. If it's not on their calendar, the Fairgrounds says it's not happening.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a scam, the Attorney General's office says to file a complaint with their Bureau of Consumer Protection online, by phone at 1-800-441-2555, or by email at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.