ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Friday night is the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover. This year, synagogues in the Lehigh Valley are thinking about their brothers and sisters fleeing the war in Ukraine.
We met Rabbi Yaacov Halperin as he prepared the Seder table for Friday night's Passover dinner at Chabad of the Lehigh Valley. This year, all of the matzah bread he's serving comes from Ukraine.
"No better time to have Ukrainian matzah to remember our brothers and sisters that are going through this running away for freedom while we try to celebrate freedom," said Rabbi Halperin.
Rabbi Halperin said several of those people running away from violence are his own flesh and blood.
"I also have family members that are serving as Chabad Rabbis in Ukraine for the past 25, 30 years, and unfortunately had to flee," said Rabbi Halperin.
So Friday night, as he prepared to host around 60 people and laid out the symbolic food, he said the tradition gives him hope.
"The egg also reminds us of the circle, that at times we can be experiencing slavery, and like we mentioned before, as many of the people experience now in Ukraine, hopefully the world will turn around and they will be able to find themselves again in freedom," said Rabbi Halperin.
Freedom he said the yearly tradition teaches the next generation to cherish.
"Especially with our children, to give them the support, what they need in such a crazy world of what we're experiencing today, and how scary it is to think that in 2022, we have to say scary world," said Rabbi Halperin.
But also a world of community and connection Rabbi Halperin hopes to keep alive through the Passover tradition.