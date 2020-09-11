BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police are asking for the public's help in a shooting investigation.
An 11-year-old girl answered a knock on the door shortly before midnight Wednesday, and was shot in the face, police said.
It happened on Fairland Avenue, in a quiet neighborhood, and police say they have very little to go on as they try to find the gunman.
"Very limited description at this time. We're still gathering evidence. This is why we're looking to the community to come forward with any information they may have about the incident that occurred (Wednesday) night," said Capt. Ben Hackett, Bethlehem police.
Investigators stayed on the scene well into Thursday morning.
According to Bethlehem police, a person approached the back door and knocked, and when the 11-year-old girl answered, she was shot.
Police don't think it was random and believe the home was targeted, but they say the girl was probably not the intended target.
"An innocent 11-year-old girl. She's going to be okay, but she's never going to be fine again. She's never going to be the way she was. It's kind of one of those things you never fully recover from," Hackett said.
And police have stern words for the shooter.
"This really was an act of cowardice. I don't know what the motivation was at this point, but it would be great if you would turn yourself in and show some remorse, if not we're going to find you," Hackett said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 610-997-7676 or the tip line at 610-691-6660. Police say if information is time sensitive, call 911.