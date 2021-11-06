ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It doesn't get any easier than driving up and rolling up your sleeve to get your free flu shot. Lehigh Valley Health Network is once again sponsoring a free drive-thru flu shot clinic, as well as a community food drive, at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
For the past 23 years, LVHN's community influenza vaccination campaign has administered nearly 188,000 free flu shots and collected more than 152,000 pounds of food for area food banks.
"I think one of our big concerns this winter and even last year is something we call the 'twindemic,' the possibility of having high cases of influenza as well as COVID," said Dr. Alex Benjamin, LVHN's chief infection control and prevention officer.
The flu vaccine is being offered, at no cost, to all individuals six months of age and older.
While COVID-19 vaccines are not being offered this weekend at Coca-Cola Park, Benjamin says there does need to be any time in between getting your flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
"In fact, there doesn't need to be a time separation from COVID vaccination with any of your other vaccines," he said.
No appointment is necessary to get a flu vaccine at the drive-thru clinic. Registration can be done on site. The entrance is at the west gate of the park.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, adults and children age two and older in the vehicles will be required to wear face coverings as will all those working the vaccination clinic.
In addition to offering flu vaccines, LVHN is partnering with area food banks and shelters to accept donations of unexpired, non-perishable food items — as well as disinfectant wipes, sanitary products, and diapers — during each of the drive-thru sessions. Donations are optional and not required to receive a shot.
Another flu shot clinic will take place at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hecktown Oaks on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on the clinics, visit the LVHN website.