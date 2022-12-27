Thousands of people across the country are stranded in airports thanks to flight delays and cancellations brought on by a massive winter storm.

The majority of those issues are coming from Southwest Airlines. According to the website Flight Aware, Southwest saw more than 60% of its flights cancelled across the country Tuesday. Our sister station WPVI spoke with some of those travelers at the Philadelphia International Airport who ended up spending a large part of their holidays stuck in the airport.

"Trying to get to Atlanta, Southwest, and we got here and were told that the entire operation was shut down, so bummer," said one man.

"Never had a problem, but right now, Southwest is a major mess," said another.

Southwest posted on its website the issues are due to extreme winter weather, but also calling the inconvenience "unacceptable." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted that he is monitoring the situation closely, and his Department tweeted they are examining whether Southwest was complying with its customer service plan.

Back here in the Lehigh Valley, Paul and Joyce Jennings are glad they aren't dealing with those kind of problems.

"Yeah this isn't too bad. As long as it gets there. It's not Southwest," said Paul.

Their Allegiant Airlines flight to Orlando got delayed five hours Tuesday.

"On the way down, we check our phones and saw the delay," said Paul.

The two said they used the extra time to shop and relax, just thankful that they're going to get where they're going.

"Coming up from Florida for the holidays, and we're ready to get back to the warm weather. It's been too darn cold up here," said Paul.

The Associated Press is already reporting that Southwest has cancelled at least 2,500 flights for Wednesday, and almost 1,000 on Thursday as well. So for some travelers, their ordeal is far from over.