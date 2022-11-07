ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people in Allentown have power back after losing it for hours earlier Monday. It caused a lot of problems in the city, including forcing schools to dismiss early.

"It was just like everything flickering on and off," said Laury Gonzalez of Allentown.

Gonzalez said she was inside her Allentown home when she heard sirens. She was among the 30,000 customers in the city who lost power, according to PPL.

"We were just waiting for everything to kind of turn back on," said Gonzalez.

The outage prompted an early dismissal in the Allentown School District and caused traffic lights to go out. According to the fire department, multiple calls came in for automatic alarms going off and elevator rescues.

Several people spent the remainder of the day taking in the warm weather at Cedar Beach Park, like Elise Gale and her son.

"There was like three or four lights on Hamilton Street that were out, so it was super confusing," said Gale.

PPL Regional Affairs Director Jane George said a fire in a piece of electrical equipment was caused by animal contact. She tells us because of that, they had to de-energize a downtown Allentown substation.

"We chose to do this for the safety of our crews and for first responders," said George.

According to George, crews restored power by 10:30 a.m.

"Throughout the entire duration of this incident, we partnered with the City of Allentown to make sure that together we were able to provide timely and real time information through the use of the city's communication channels about the situation," said George.

PPL tells us no injuries were reported as a result of this.