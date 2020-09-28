ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than 275,000 Pennsylvanians and 216,000 New Jerseyans might be eligible for a stimulus check, but they haven't received it, according to the IRS.
Bill Bloss, with RLB Accountants in Allentown, says many of those folks still waiting for their stimulus payment are those who generally do not file yearly income taxes, like those on disability or Social Security.
"It's essentially based on income levels," Bloss said. "For a married couple, you're looking at a little over $24,000, for a single person $12,200. If you're under those thresholds there's no reason to file a tax return."
So if you fall into this category, what can you do to get your stimulus? You have until Oct. 15 to apply online with the IRS for a payment.
"But there's another reason for this stimulus and that is to get dollars in folks' pockets to get them out in the economy spending again," Bloss said.
The IRS has also sent a letter to non-filers encouraging them to apply online. As long as you have a work-eligible Social Security number and aren't claimed as a dependent, you should be eligible.
"Even if you apply, there's still a chance you're not getting a check just because the IRS is moving very slowly," Bloss said.
And even if you still don't receive a payment this year, you might be able to claim that in your 2020 tax return.
"So you have the chance to reconcile that on your 2020 tax return when you file it in 2021," Bloss said.