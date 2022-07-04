ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown saw thousands of people at its annual 4th of July celebration at J. Birney Crum Stadium.
We had a chance to talk with some of the vendors and customers, both from the local community and some who traveled across the state to be there. Like Chef Teres Brown, who drove in from Philadelphia to sell food at the event for the first time.
"Some nice jumbo shrimp here with tri-colored bell peppers, put those on the grill. I got some sauce there and we're grilling them," said Brown.
We also talked with Heather Griffith, who was selling the food from her restaurant Wrap'd Tight for the second year in a row at the event.
"It's one thing to be cooking inside. When you're outside, you connect more with your customers and it's an amazing feeling," said Griffith.
Griffith said last year the pandemic was still keeping people home.
"It was a little nerve-wracking last year because everybody was just kind of coming out of COVID. People were a little scared when you walk up to the counter and see what you've got going on, but this year I expect to be way better. I expect to see a lot more people out front and just enjoying the day," said Griffith.
And we caught up with some of those people who got there early to enjoy the food. Like Crystal Sterner, who was enjoying a lobster roll.
"This is my first time coming out to this, so just wanted to check it out and see what all they have here," said Sterner. "On a scale of 1 to 5, definitely a 5. Yeah it's good."
Sterner was with her father, C.J. Ehlinger, who had a pulled pork sandwich.
"They've got like a mustard sauce on it, I've never had that before. I think it's really good," said Ehlinger.
And once they were full, they could head inside the stadium to burn it off with some music and dancing. The event is put on by the City of Allentown. Organizer Londynn Jones said it's one of the biggest ones they do every year.
"I'd say between three to five thousand people come out with their families to enjoy," said Jones.
And that crowd is why Brown says he's here. To introduce more people to his food, and to enjoy the community.
"Selling out is going to be the aim, and I honestly hope we don't have enough food, because I want people to come back," said Brown. "Anything that just brings people together and lets everyone have a good time and live cohesively, that's exactly where I want to show up to."