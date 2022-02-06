police badge

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Police in Northampton County are looking for the people responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of snowplow equipment. 

Pennsylvania State Police say the unknown suspects stole approximately $9,000 in Western snowplow equipment from the Truis, Inc. property in East Allen Township. 

It happened on January 12 at the property located in the 6000 block of Ruch Road. 

Police say the accused cut a hole in the chain link fence along the eastern side of the property and gained access to the snowplow equipment left outside of the warehouse. 

