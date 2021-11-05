EASTON, Pa. - Thousands of people and thousands of pounds of bacon are headed to downtown Easton. The 10th Annual PA Bacon Fest is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Since the pandemic limited last year's event, organizers say they're coming back this year bigger and better than ever.
"Step out of your comfort zone and go a little bacon-crazy," said Marcy McKinney, the manager of special events and promotions at the Greater Easton Development Partnership, which organizes the festival.
Apple wood, double smoked maple peppers, Bourbon brown sugar and cinnamon roll are among the flavors of bacon Breakaway Farms has been preparing for months.
"We're pairing six of our specialty bacon with six Weyerbacher beers," said Nathan Thomas, the owner of Breakaway Farms.
Bacon & Brew with Breakaway Farms and Weyerbacher Brewing is just one of the many highlights of Bacon Fest.
"I'm interested to see how the garlic chipotle goes," said Matty Snyder, the head brewer at Weyerbacher Brewing. "It's going with our pilsner, which is super clean and crisp, and just kind of cleanse the palate and get ready for the next sip or bite."
The businesses have bacon and beer pairing down to a science.
"The darker one is generally on the sweeter side, and that's something that we like to have paired with something sweeter," said Snyder. "The smokier peppier ones go with something lighter."
The festival has more than 140 vendors, so there's a lot to choose from.
"We're ready to do the bacon on a stick again," said Thomas. "We have the 50 flavors of bacon at our retail stand. We have the chocolate-covered bacon and the new charcuterie cones."
"It gives them the opportunity to get creative and offer something new that's not necessarily on their menu year-round," said McKinney.
Once you're full, four stages with live entertainment, culinary and costume contests, and pig and wiener dog races can keep you busy.
Since parking is limited downtown, in addition to the usual shuttles to and from Northampton County Courthouse and Braden's Airpark, another stop is opening at William Penn Highway's Park and Ride.
"It's $10 per car and the shuttles run all day," said McKinney.
Festival proceeds go back to the Greater Easton Development Partnership. The nonprofit runs free events throughout the year, the Main Street and West Ward initiatives, plus various programs like the Easton Ambassadors.
"This is the tenth year and Breakaway Farms co-created this with the City of Easton, so we've been involved from day one, and we're super excited to be back this year," said Thomas. "We're just ready to bring it."
"It's the smells and the foods and the music and watching people come back year after year with family and friends and trying all of these wonderful new foods in ways that they would never think about having bacon before," said McKinney.