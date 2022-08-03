EASTON, Pa. - It's all hands on deck at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church in Easton, as volunteers prepare for the Lebanese Heritage Days Festival. More than 10,000 people are expected at the event this weekend.

It takes more than 100 volunteers to pull off this massive event.

"They prepare for this for months," said Father Youssef Keikati, the pastor at Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church.

Now, volunteers are in the final stages until show time. Church members started putting up tents Wednesday.

Cabbage is boiled and freezers are packed. A group is cooking up thousands of pounds of food and pastries.

"Lots of handwork," said Steve Koorie, the chairman of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church. "A lot of time and love goes into this food preparation."

This weekend is the 46th annual festival.

"The first one was a very modest beginning," said Deacon Anthony Koury of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church. "A few charcoal grills, a couple of tents."

Deacon Koury and his wife have helped at all 46 festivals.

"She's been doing her thing and I've been doing my thing and we're working together for the church," said Koury.

Money raised goes to the church.

Your favorites are their favorites.

"Shish kebab, chicken wrap, Kafta, which is a Lebanese hamburger," said Koury about some of the offerings. "We have a pastry tent. We have a souvenir tent, children's games."

A huge highlight is troupes of local performers from age two to twenty showing the community traditional dances.

"Our custom is to shower them with money, and all the money collected goes to the church, and if you haven't seen that, it's a sight to see," said Koorie.

Another sight to see is the care that goes into putting on an event like this for decades on end.

"It's something that identifies us and it's an extension of our roots from Lebanon to here," said Koury.

"It's a good time for our community to come together," said Father Keikati.

"They'll feel an energy of a family reunion, where everybody knows everybody, and it's not just Lebanese people," said Koorie.

The festival at the church goes from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.

The dance troupes perform at 7 p.m. each night.