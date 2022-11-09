N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Bird flu is hitting a turkey farm in Lehigh County.

The disease was detected in a flock of turkeys in North Whitehall Township, says the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau. State officials did not name the farm, but David Jaindl says 14,000 turkeys at Jaindl Farms were affected.

Authorities are setting up a control area and surveillance zone around the farm to hopefully prevent the flu from spreading.

In Pennsylvania, there have been 21 affected commercial flocks, 9 affected backyard flocks, and more than 4.3 million birds affected in this outbreak, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

The latest two flocks confirmed November 4 are a Lehigh County commercial turkey flock with 14,500 birds affected and a Dauphin County backyard flock with 130 birds, and there are three additional farms in Lehigh, Allegheny and Adams counties with special restrictions in place following confirmed infections, according to the department.

Detailed information on infected wild and domestic birds and affected farms is on the USDA’s website. Those who raise poultry in Pennsylvania can search by their address for any nearby affected farms and learn the measures they need to take to protect their flocks and those of neighbors.

Pennsylvania poultry operations continue to experience threats from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The disease is highly contagious to birds and almost always fatal, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. Products from any HPAI-affected flocks are prohibited from entering the food system.

The proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F kills bacteria and viruses.